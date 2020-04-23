Cameron Diaz Says a ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reunion ‘Would Be So Much Fun’

Welcome back, angels? Cameron Diaz is ready to join Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu for a Charlie’s Angels reunion.

The actress, 47, made the revelation during an Instagram Live with Gucci Westman on Wednesday, April 22, where the makeup artist, 48, asked if Diaz would be interested in returning for the film series.

“Oh my god, it would be so much fun,” the Bad Teacher star replied.

Diaz, Barrymore, 45, and Liu, 51, portrayed spies Natalie Cook, Dylan Sanders and Alex Munday, respectively, in the film reboot series of the iconic ’60s TV show. Charlie’s Angels (2000) and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) included notable stars such as Demi Moore, Shia LaBeouf, Matt LeBlanc, Bill Murray and Justin Theroux. Charlie’s Angels was rebooted again in 2019 with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska stepping in as the new generation of Angels.

During the Instagram Live, Diaz said she has recently been in touch with Barrymore, who has been quarantined with her daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.

“Drew called me and it was just so funny because she was like, ‘I have been with my kids literally for two months, like six weeks straight with nobody,’ you know? And it was so … to hear that, but it makes me so happy to know that my friends who are working so hard all the time who have to, like, leave their kids … your job requires you often times to leave and have to be away,” Diaz said.

The Holiday star and her husband, Benji Madden, welcomed their first child, Raddix, via surrogate in January. Diaz and the Good Charlotte musician, 41, announced the arrival of their daughter via Instagram.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the joint statement read. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Before stepping into motherhood, Diaz most recently reunited with Barrymore and Liu to support the Elementary actress in May 2019 for earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.