The perfect pair! Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s opposite sleeping schedules are great for their new parenting roles.

“I go to bed early and wake up early, and he wants to go to bed late and wake up later,” the retired actress, 47, said during a Wednesday, April 22, Instagram Live video with makeup artist Gucci Westman. “That works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours earlier and he does those later feeds. Then I can go to bed and I wake up early and am with [our daughter, Raddix], early in the morning so he can sleep.”

The California native gushed about how “valuable” that is. “There’s a reason opposites attract,” the Bad Teacher star said. “We need each other ad the people who stay up late at night to tend to the fire to keep everybody warm and make sure there’s no danger coming around us. … The people during the day, like, do the foraging and gathering and bring it all together. They hold down the fort.”

The Longevity Book author and Madden, 41, announced the arrival of their daughter in January. Us Weekly later confirmed that they welcomed her via surrogate.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple captioned a joint Instagram reveal at the time. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

The pair, who wed in 2015, are trying to stay “present” with their little one while quarantining amid the coronavirus.

“When you’re worried about other things and you’re not present with your kids, you may as well be away from them,” the Golden Globe nominee told Westman, 48, on Wednesday. “Be present with your kids when you have the opportunity to and not be thinking … or futurizing about what could be. You’re robbing them of that moment, [and] you’re robbing yourself of that moment that you have.”

Diaz went on to call time with Raddix “the best thing ever.”