His two favorite girls! Benji Madden was feeling thankful for his wife, Cameron Diaz, and their 1-month-old baby girl, Raddix, and wanted to share his joy with the world.

“My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude,” the Good Charlotte guitarist, 40, captioned a drawing of three roses via Instagram on Friday, February 21. “Everyday, I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes.”

Madden and the Charlie’s Angels star, 47, announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram in January.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the couple penned in a joint statement. “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The duo added that they plan to keep Raddix’s special moments growing up between their family.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement concluded. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Later that month, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate.

“Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time,” the insider said at the time. “There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times. But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed.”

Diaz and Madden were introduced in 2014 by the musician’s twin brother, Joel Madden, and his wife, Nicole Richie. The pair tied the knot in January 2015 in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home.

The Bad Teacher actress explained that she put off motherhood to focus on her career in a 2012 interview with Redbook.

“I thought I was going to be married and have two children by the time I was 21. I think I felt I had to model my life after my mother’s,” she said at the time. “But then my career was starting to take off and there were still so many things I wanted to do. So that dream [of motherhood] for me was shattered early on. After that, I never put another timeline on anything in my life.”