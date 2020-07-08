Keeping it real! Drew Barrymore gives her fitness regimen her all — even while quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I eat really clean and healthy, and I do an hour of Pilates at least four days a week,” the Santa Clarita Diet actress, 45, told InStyle for their August cover story. “I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus. And it’s OK. That is just my journey. That is my karma. I don’t know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life.”

Earlier this year, Barrymore opened up about the struggle to come to terms with her body after having her daughters, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6. “The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in February. “I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them!”

While she views her transition to motherhood as a “true miracle,” the California native said there were times when she “hated getting dressed” because of the way her body looked.

“It takes so much for me to look decent,” she added. “I have to eat just right and Work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! … It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me.”

The Charlie’s Angels star is committed to making her own fitness journey a priority, despite her packed schedule. Though much of the entertainment world has been put on pause amid the global health crisis, Barrymore is still keeping busy with her six businesses — Flower Films, Beauty, Home, Eyewear, Kids, and Hair — and her two children, who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman. The 50 First Dates star puts on an easy-going exterior but admitted that she’s felt a little more “overwhelmed” than usual in these challenging times.

“I hate feeling overwhelmed,” she told InStyle. “It was weird to be a mom and a teacher and a provider and a friend. I felt sad for a while that I was all I could offer my children. Then I realized that I had to get out from under it. I have so much empathy and patience for everyone but myself, it’s sick.”

While parenting may look a little different during the pandemic, Barrymore is still giving her daughters their daily dose of optimism.

“In these times you can just start to feel bad about yourself. I began to self-doubt and beat myself up,” she explained. “Then I was like, ‘This is temporary.’ I tell my kids that too. It’s not normal; it’s the new normal. It’s a learning curve, and, hopefully, this is all happening for a reason. Timing is everything — and this is not a time to get lost; it is a time to be found.”