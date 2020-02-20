Healthy mind and body! Drew Barrymore revealed that it took decades for her to find herself and feel comfortable with her physical ups and downs following the birth of her two children.

“I go up and I go down,” Barrymore, 44, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 19. “The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride.”

The mother of two, who shares daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, opened up about her body in an honest social media post, alongside a side-by-side photo of herself when she was pregnant and on the set of Santa Clarita Diet.

“I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls,” she explained. “So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!”

Despite being focused on her health and that of her kids, the Santa Clarita Diet alum revealed that her physical appearance over the years has caused her pain emotionally.

“That said, there have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent,” the Charlie’s Angels actress wrote. “I have to eat just right and Work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls) So DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby.”

Barrymore told her followers during her #WELLNESSWEEK post that they shouldn’t compare themselves to what one sees in the magazines or on the red carpet.

“If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too!” she noted. “However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE.”

She continued: “45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you.”

The Flower Beauty founder also gave her trainer, Marnie Alton, a shout-out for being the “one who helped” her get ready to appear on the Netflix series back in 2017.

One day prior, Barrymore shined a light on her fitness partner in another social media post.

“This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task,” the Blended actress wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 18. “We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me.”

Barrymore revealed she lost 20 pounds by training “like a mother” with Alton. “Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if your looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine,” she added.