Halloween is over, so what are we doing still walking around with these scary dark circles underneath our eyes? Unfortunately, it seems they’re part of a costume that just won’t come off. Even when we’re feeling bright, energetic and happy, no one will believe it because we just look so tired all the time!

We’re not the only ones with this issue; even big-name actresses like Drew Barrymore admit to struggling with dark circles, crow’s feet and wrinkles. Luckily for Us, Barrymore also shared just how she fights them off to always look on top of her game — and wow, it’s beautiful up there!

Barrymore, who will star in upcoming 2020 comedy The Stand-In, once revealed her favorite dark circle remedies in her Beauty Junkie Week series on Instagram. “I have really dark circles. That’s my problem,” she wrote. “I don’t have lines as much as I look the crypt keeper. I love laugh lines. Can’t wait for more. But dark circles are a problem, because it looks like instead of being impossibly happy throughout my life, I look more like a ghoul who came from the graveyard!”

In her image, we spotted this Eye Authority cream as one of her go-tos. This cream also has the approval of Dermstore shoppers, who have left it nearly perfect five-star reviews. They’re calling it a “miracle cream,” even for sensitive skin. One said they had spent “hundreds upon hundreds of dollars on eye cream” but are finally seeing “significant results” with this HydroPeptide one. Others mentioned how it provides “pretty illumination” to their entire eye area and is “incredible for chronic dark circles.” One said they “cannot be without this” cream, and it seems everyone agrees, saying they see a huge difference when they’re not using it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 22, 2018 at 5:11am PDT

Shoppers say this anti-aging eye cream has a “silky” texture, its lightweight formula absorbing with ease. This four-dimensional cream includes the power of 13 peptides, as well as detoxifying pearls to brighten up skin and antioxidants to fight off environmental damage. It’s also infused with hesperidin, which may improve circulation to reduce puffiness, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate more than any glass of water ever could. (That doesn’t mean you should skip the water though!)

Use your ring finger to pat a pea-sized amount of this cream into the eye contour and eyelid crease morning and night. It’s free of gluten, artificial fragrance, parabens, phenoxyethanol, PEGs, phthalates and sulfates, so it should blend beautifully into your routine. HydroPeptide’s products “combine clinical results with luxury experiences,” and we think we’re already starting to feel the effects of both just by looking at that sleek blue bottle!

