Movie magic! The coronavirus outbreak has had massive effects on people worldwide and their health, but it has also led to a massive impact on Hollywood, specifically the film industry.

As countries around the world have started to self-quarantine or follow stay-at-home orders by the CDC, the movie industry — as well as many other industries — have come to a major halt.

Beginning in February with the suspension of Mission: Impossible 7’s filming schedule in Italy, films have postponed shooting, pushed back filming schedules and stopped big box office releases for the foreseeable future.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” John Krasinski wrote via Twitter on March 12 about the postponement of the sequel to A Quiet Place. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s clearly going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.”

The producer continued: “As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!”

Universal Pictures announced in March that a group of its new films, including Emma, Invisible Man, and The Hunt, would be available to viewers via on-demand options. The change in formatting is just the beginning of adaptations that studios have had to undergo during this new normal.

“Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,” Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal CEO, said in a statement on March 16, per Variety. “We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”

Where some movies are concerned there is even more positive news. Many films like, No Time to Die and Top Gun: Maverick, have already announced new dates for when fans will be able to watch the movies in theaters — assuming it’s safe to do so at that point.

Scroll below to see when the most-anticipated movies will be hitting theaters following their COVID-19 changes.