Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz Show Off Fighting Skills in Instagram Challenge

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson and more celebrities proved that they can still kick butt despite self-isolating amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Several Hollywood starlets participated in the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge via Instagram on Friday, May 1. The video kicked off with stuntwoman Zoë Bell sitting on the couch and reading a book. Bell, 41, was previously a stunt double for Uma Thurman in the Kill Bill franchise and Lucy Lawless in Xena: Warrior Princess.

“I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends!” Bell says in the clip before tossing the book aside. “Wait a minute, I can play with my friends!”

Bell runs up to the camera and kicks it, which leads to a chain of celebs kicking and punching each other through the screen. Barrymore, 45, shows off her epic fighting skills and later her friend Diaz, 47, is seen outside of her house with a bag of groceries. The Bad Teacher star throws the groceries to the side before punching the screen.

Other stars who make cameo appearances include Johansson, 35, Lawless, 52, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Juliette Lewis, Zoe Saldana, Juliette Lewis and Rosario Dawson.

“#BossBitchFightChallenge So much fun to participate in @therealzoebell’s #BossBitchFightChallenge,” Diaz captioned the video via Instagram. “Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes! 🥊💥.”

Barrymore and Diaz famously teamed up together with Lucy Liu in the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels and its 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Diaz admitted in April that she would love to reunite with her costars for the action series, which was rebooted last year with Kristen Stewart.

“Oh my god, it would be so much fun,” The Mask star said during an Instagram Live with makeup artist Gucci Westman.

However, Diaz’s schedule has been packed lately as she and her husband, Benji Madden, welcomed their first child, Raddix, via surrogate in January. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter via Instagram at the time.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the joint statement read. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Barrymore, for her part, shares daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Diaz shared during her Instagram Live in April that she and Barrymore have been keeping each other focused on positivity amid the quarantine.

“Drew called me and it was just so funny because she was like, ‘I have been with my kids literally for two months, like six weeks straight with nobody,’ you know?” Diaz recalled. “And it was so … to hear that, but it makes me so happy to know that my friends who are working so hard all the time who have to, like, leave their kids … your job requires you often times to leave and have to be away.”