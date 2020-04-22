Words of wisdom! Laura Prepon went to Mila Kunis for parenting tips after starting a family with her husband, Ben Foster.

“When I was really struggling with leaving my [now-2-year-old daughter, Ella] to go back to work, one thing [Kunis] shared with me that was so helpful was, ‘Whenever I’m going to work, I never turn to my kids and say, “Oh, this is a bummer. Mommy has to go to work,”’” the Orange Is the New Black alum, 40, told Us Weekly of her former That ‘70s Show costar, 36, on Friday, April 17, while promoting her book, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood. “[Kunis] was like, ‘I say it in a really positive way, where it’s like, “Mommy has to go to work.”’”

Because of this, the Bad Moms star and Ashton Kutcher’s kids — Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3 — don’t associate their mom’s departure with “something bad.” Prepon explained, “It’s positive and upbeat so her children can equate being successful and having work with something positive.”

The Stash Plan author, who also shares her 1-month-old son with Foster, 39, also has Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Amber Tamblyn in her “mom squad.”

“One of the things she specifically shared is quality over quantity,” Prepon told Us of Tamblyn’s advice. “Yes, as a working mother, we have to leave and go two our jobs, but when we are with our family, it’s about quality.”

For the New Jersey native, being present means cutting out all distractions and not checking her emails or answering calls.

While quarantining with her brood amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prepon and the actor have been “constantly playing goalie.” The Screen Actors Guild Award winner explained to Us, “Ella is just on a mission to do something to hurt herself. We’re goalies in front of the net, probably 100 times. It’s crazy.”

She and Foster are getting date nights “every night” at home, she joked. “At the end of the day, I always make dinner for us and he’s learning how to cook now too,” Prepon said. “We put our baby down and after our toddler goes down, we have dinner.”

Prepon’s latest book, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood, was published on April 7.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi