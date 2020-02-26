Family of four! Laura Prepon announced the arrival of her and her husband Ben Foster’s second child on Wednesday, February 26.

“Welcoming home our new bundle of love,” the That ‘70s Show alum, 39, captioned a sweet Instagram shot with the little one. “Overwhelmed with gratitude.”

In the photo, the actress held the infant’s arm while gazing down. The newborn was wrapped in a blanket and wearing a striped hat.

The Orange Is the New Black alum announced in October 2019 that she and the actor, also 39, had baby No. 2 on the way. “We are so excited to announce that our family is growing,” the New Jersey native captioned her baby bump reveal on social media at the time. “Life is beautiful! #knockedup.”

The couple, who have been friends since they were teenagers, previously welcomed their now-2-year-old daughter, Ella, in August 2017. Prepon held the toddler in her pregnancy reveal.

The Stash Plan author and Foster tied the knot in June 2018. After becoming parents, the pair held off from posting their daughter’s pictures until more than a year after Ella’s arrival.

“Visit from my little one on set while directing this episode of #OITNB. #FemaleFilmmakerFriday #orangefamily,” the Girl on the Train star captioned Ella’s Instagram debut.

Going to work without Ella is “torture,” Prepon told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2018. “I went back to work at six weeks,” she explained at the time. “I was directing when she was a 4-month-old. But she would be proud if she knew what I was doing. Everyone always talks about how curious and relaxed she is and it’s because I bring her to a ton of places. … It’s just to try to expose her. When I have to run errands and do stuff, she’s with me.”

The Hero star loved being pregnant with her daughter, telling Us in July 2017: “I’m creating life and it’s so incredible. I’m so ecstatic for this experience.”