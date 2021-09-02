On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into Kourtney Kardashian’s feud with her ex Scott Disick and how Younes Bendjima started it all.

The situation became heated on Monday, August 30, when Bendjima posted a screenshot of messages he claimed were from Disick. “Yo is this chick ok!?????” the Talentless founder allegedly wrote in an Instagram DM, alongside a photo of the Poosh founder, 42, and her current boyfriend, Travis Barker, making out during their European vacation.

“Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick continued. Bendjima replied to his own shady message writing: “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i ain’t your bro.”

Barker seemingly reacted to the message the next day with an Instagram story of a screenshot from the movie “Goodfellas”, showing Ray Liotta laughing.

Later, the hosts look into the drama surrounding Britney Spears and her puppies. According to the Ventura County district attorney, Spears will not face charges for allegedly assaulting her housekeeper, who previously claimed Spears hit her during an argument regarding the veterinary care of the songstress’ dog.

In a press release, the DA’s office said that the “Everytime” singer “will not be charged with any crimes related to an incident that occurred at her residence involving her housekeeper.”

Us also looks into the chaos surrounding the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Venice. The crowd of celebs including, Kris Jenner and Normani, were forced to flee during the finale when the runway was bombarded by a hailstorm.

For this and much more listen above!