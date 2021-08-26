Hot Hollywood >Episode 133

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spark Dating Rumors, Britney Spears’ Puppies Are Returned

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into the Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum dating rumors. Earlier this month, the Big Little Lies, 32, star sparked romance speculation when she and Tatum, 41, were spotting looking very cozy during two outings in New York City.

Kravitz and the Magic Mike star seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, laughing with one another and riding bikes together. In one photo, the High Fidelity alumn was pictured riding on the pegs of Tatum’s black BMX bike. The duo are both currently single, as Kravitz recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband Karl Glusman.

Hot Hollywood Zoe Britney
Zoe Kravitz and Britney Spears. Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

According to court documents obtained by Us, a New York judge signed off on the divorce on Monday, August 23, and entered into the records the following day.

Tatum and Kravitz, meanwhile, recently wrapped the upcoming film Pussy Island, in which she made her directorial debut.

Later, the hosts look into the drama surrounding Britney Spears and her puppies. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that a housekeeper for the “Toxic” singer took Spears’ dogs to the veterinarian after they became concerned with the animals’ well-being.

The puppies were then reportedly removed from Spears’ home which caused her to get into an argument with her housekeeper. Spears’ employee filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident, which Us has confirmed. Both dogs were reportedly returned.

Us also looks into Tom Girardi’s recent move to a nursing home, following his legal issues. The former lawyer, 82, was disbarred on Friday, August 20 and is no longer able to practice law.

Erika Jayne’s estranged husband was spotted at the Belmont Village Senior Living facility in Burbank, California, on Sunday, August 22, in photos published by the Daily Mail.

For this and much more listen above!

