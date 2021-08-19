New couple alert? Maybe so! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz got cozy during a recent outing in New York City.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Magic Mike star, 41, and the Big Little Lies alum, 32, seemed to enjoy each other’s company, laughing with one another. One pic showed Kravitz riding on the pegs of Tatum’s black BMX bike while the actor steers.

The duo, who are both currently single, both kept their outfits casual, wearing jeans and T-shirts. The High Fidelity alum also added black sunglasses and a large green bag to her look.

The pair are set to team up on the upcoming film Pussy Island, in which Kravitz will direct Tatum. In June, he opened up about the very important advice he received from the actress: no Crocs allowed.

“When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,” he told Deadline at the time, to which she responded, “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan!”

The dancer noted that he “totally loved Crocs for a hot second,” but after they hung out, she told him he “can’t ever do that again.”

The Lolawolf singer replied, “Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing. I just wasn’t sure you were one of them.”

The actors also gushed about working together while filming.

“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” she told Deadline of Tatum’s character, philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

The Step Up star noted that he hadn’t met Kravitz before and was “shocked” when he got the call.

“I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct,” he shared. “It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things. It became less about men and women and more of a human thing that will open people’s eyes, rather than us drawing lines in the sand, the ‘You’re a man, I’m a woman, it’s us against you’ thing. This goes deeper in a direction I’m fascinated by and I’m interested in seeing how people receive this and break it down in their own lives.”

Kravitz filed for divorce from actor Karl Glusman in December 2020, splitting after 18 months of marriage. Tatum, for his part, was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018. The exes share 8-year-old daughter Everly.

Following his split, the 21 Jump Street star moved on with singer Jessie J. Us Weekly broke the news of their romance in October 2018 and the pair dated on and off through April 2020.