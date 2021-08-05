Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Not-so-friendly exes? Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan went from Hollywood it couple to divorced coparents, and they have not exactly made it easy for others to determine if they are on good terms following their split.

The Magic Mike star and the Witches of East End alum began dating in 2006 after meeting on the set of their movie, Step Up. They tied the knot in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in May 2013.

While the pair became a beloved celebrity couple, Dewan admitted in February 2018 that they struggled like anyone else in a relationship. “We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding?” she told Health magazine at the time. “We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

Two months later, the duo announced their split via a joint statement in April 2018. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Dewan and Tatum’s relationship “had turned more into a friendship,” adding that “they were constantly traveling for work” and “there wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting.” A second insider revealed that she “gave him all the space he wanted” but “it became clear that he enjoyed being away,” which was not “good for their marriage.”

The Dear John actor and the Soundtrack alum did not waste time moving on. Us broke the news in October 2018 that he had been dating Jessie J for a couple of months, while a source confirmed later that month that Dewan was seeing Steve Kazee. Although Tatum and the “Price Tag” singer were together on and off until April 2020, the Flirty Dancing host found something more permanent with the Tony winner. They got engaged in February 2020 and welcomed son Callum the following month.

Another step forward for Dewan and Tatum was filing for divorce, which she did in October 2018. They were declared legally single in November 2019 and agreed to 50/50 joint custody in January 2020. They finalized their divorce in February 2020.

While hammering out the details of their divorce, the former costars took their personal drama public on more than one occasion, with Tatum insulting his ex-wife after a troll compared her to Jessie J and Dewan accidentally downplaying his role in their daughter’s first months of life.

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit Tatum and Dewan’s ups and downs through the years.