



Channing Tatum offered some insight into his divorce from Jenna Dewan in new court documents filed to request a set schedule for custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

“Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly,” the Magic Mike star, 39, said in paperwork filed in Los Angeles on Monday, November 25, and obtained by Us Weekly. “I think it would be beneficial for us to work with a co-parenting counselor to help assist us with such scheduling related matters, so that we can more easily schedule our work and other commitments, and avoid any confusion or conflict regarding the same.”

Tatum explained that he made the request “to establish clear and specific orders regarding our holiday and travel schedule and other custody related matters.” While the former couple reached a custody agreement in February, the actor stated that “several outstanding issues remain, including a holiday schedule.”

In his filing, the She’s the Man star requested permission to travel with Everly within the United States without Dewan’s consent. He also asked to be allowed to take the first grader out of school “for special occasions” up to five days a year. In addition, Tatum requested that he and Dewan, 38, are able to call or FaceTime Everly once a day between 5 and 5:30 p.m. whenever she is with the other parent. The court documents also stated that “neither party is authorized to use Everly’s name, image or likeness for any paid or for profit sponsorship, advertisement, campaign or partnership” without consent.

Tatum and the former World of Dance host have scheduled a mediation session for January 28, 2020.

In response to the filing, Dewan’s rep told TMZ, “Jenna’s priority has always been, and continues to be, her daughter’s well-being.”

The Step Up costars announced their split in April 2018 after nine years of marriage. They said in a joint statement on Instagram at the time that “absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another.” Although their divorce case is still ongoing, they were declared legally single earlier this month.

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Tatum is dating Jessie J. Later that month, Dewan started seeing Steve Kazee. She and the Broadway star, 44, announced in September that they are expecting their first child together.