



Another major step. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan officially changed their relationship status one year after the actress filed for divorce to end their nearly nine-year marriage. However, their legal battle is far from over.

According to court records obtained by Us Weekly, a judge granted Tatum, 39, and Dewan, 38, their request to be deemed legally single.

TMZ reported that the exes still have to come to an agreement on their custody arrangement for daughter Everly, 6, and a property settlement.

Dewan and Tatum, who tied the knot in July 2009, announced their split in April 2018. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the Step Up costars said in a joint statement at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The Wedding Year star filed for divorce in October 2018, days after Us broke the news that Tatum moved on with Jessie J. Both parties requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter in the legal documents.

Us confirmed later that month that Dewan is dating Steve Kazee. The former World of Dance host is now expecting her first child with the 44-year-old Tony winner.

Everly, for one, is thrilled to add to the family. “[She’s] so excited,” Dewan told Us in October. “She’s owning this so much. She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, ‘Did you know I’m going to be a big sister?’ She’s so happy. I knew she’d be excited.”

The Resident alum got real about her divorce in her memoir, Gracefully You. “Here’s the honest truth about my breakup: Yes, I carried a rose quartz in my bra and yes, I took herbal supplements to help me heal, but also my mom flew in to be by my side and I called my friends late at night to sob into their ears,” she wrote. “You need to embrace it all and allow everything positive and productive to be part of the process. It is very important to surround yourself with people who lift you up, make you feel love and appreciated.”