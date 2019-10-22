Healing from heartbreak. Jenna Dewan candidly wrote about getting over her split from her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, in her new book, Gracefully You.

“Here’s the honest truth about my breakup: Yes, I carried a rose quartz in my bra and yes, I took herbal supplements to help me heal, but also my mom flew in to be by my side and I called my friends late at night to sob into their ears,” the 38-year-old dancer wrote in the book, which was released on Tuesday, October 22. “You need to embrace it all and allow everything positive and productive to be part of the process. It is very important to surround yourself with people who lift you up, make you feel love and appreciated.”

Dewan and Tatum, 39, started dating after meeting on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up. The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, announced their separation in a joint statement in April 2018. The exes share 6-year-old daughter Everly.

“We have something we would like to share … It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts,’” the former couple’s statement read. “So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The statement concluded: “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

While the twosome are on good terms, Dewan admitted it took a lot of grace to handle the situation in the public eye.

“My advice to anyone going thorough heartbreak is this: acknowledge your emotions and do the work. Meet with a therapist, look into breathwork, meditate, take walks in nature, and have wine with your friends,” she wrote. “If you don’t transmute your feelings, you transmit them others — your child, coworkers, total strangers. … By moving through each day, I was able to gracefully make it to the other side. In the end, you will be a stronger, more expanded, even happier version of yourself.”

