



Jenna Dewan has previously expressed her approval for her estranged husband’s girlfriend,, but their relationship didn’t get off to a perfect start.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face – and over the internet, as it was happening,” the 38-year-old dancer wrote in her forthcoming book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult.”

Dewan and Tatum called it quits in April 2018 after nine years of marriage. The twosome, who share daughter Everly, 6, filed for divorce the following October. They are still waiting for a judge to finalize the paperwork.

That same month, Us Weekly broke the news that the Magic Mike star started seeing the “Domino” songstress.

“It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” an insider told Us in October 2018.

Tatum and Jessie’s romance has since heated up. The 31-year-old “Bang Bang” singer posted a photo with the actor earlier this month via Instagram.

“Missing this cuddle machine,” Jessie captioned the sweet snap.

Dewan, for her part, is in a serious relationship with Steve Kazee. Us confirmed that the twosome are expecting their first child together.

“When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” she gushed about the Tony winner in the book. “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago.”

Earlier on Friday, October 18, Dewan revealed Everly is “so thrilled” about becoming a big sister.

“We told her the news and I knew she’d be happy because she’s been asking for this,” the former World of Dance host said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “But as soon as she found out, she started crying, like, ‘This is the best day of my life.’”

Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day will be available to purchase on Thursday, October 22.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!