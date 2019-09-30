Bumping along! Jenna Dewan announced in September that she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Steve Kazee’s first child together.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” the former World of Dance host wrote on Instagram at the time. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

The dancer welcomed her daughter, Everly, with her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, in 2013. The former couple announced their split in April 2018, and Dewan began dating Kazee six months later.

The Tony winner shared their pregnancy news with a post of his own, writing, “I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support and understanding.”

The Broadway star added, “Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine… her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”

Keep scrolling for a look at all of the baby bump pics Dewan has shared of her second pregnancy.