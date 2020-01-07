How Jenna Dewan’s 2nd Pregnancy Is Different From Her ‘Dream’ 1st

Compare and contrast! Jenna Dewan went into detail on her first and second pregnancies while expecting baby No. 2.

“It’s been amazing,” the Flirty Dancing host, 39, said during a Monday, January 6, Kelly Clarkson Show appearance. “First pregnancy was really easy. [Everly] was a dream pregnancy. This time around is also really great, but everything’s happening faster.”

The actress, who shares her 6-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, explained, “I’m swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nausea this time around. It’s different.”

News broke in September that Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, have a little one on the way. “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” the former World of Dance host captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

Kazee, 44, is “nervous” about becoming a father, he told Us Weekly exclusively the following month. “I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Tony winner explained. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

The Broadway star went on to gush about his “glowing” girlfriend. “She’s incredible,” he told Us.

Us confirmed in October 2018 that the couple had started dating. News of their relationship came six months after Dewan and Tatum, 39, announced their split following nearly nine years of marriage. In November, a judge granted the former couple’s request to be deemed legally single.