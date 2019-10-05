Over the moon! Steve Kazee opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about expecting his first child with girlfriend Jenna Dewan.

“I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Tony winner, 43, admitted to Us at the 20th anniversary celebration marking the premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox on Friday, October 4.

However, his trepidation is outmatched by his eagerness. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond,” he revealed. “We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

Of how Dewan, 38, is handling the pregnancy, he added: “It’s great. It’s beautiful. I mean, you saw her. She’s incredible. … She’s glowing!”

The actress is already the mother of 6-year-old daughter Everly with estranged husband Channing Tatum. The pair announced their separation in April 2018, and she filed for divorce that October.

Kazee expressed that Everly is delighted about the new addition. “So excited! Yeah, so excited, so happy,” he assured Us. “I was an only child, so I’m thrilled that she’s going to have a sibling now. It’s great.”

The dad-to-be has not ruled out more kids either. “We’ll see! Who knows?” he said. “I’m still pretty youngish.”

Us confirmed in September that Dewan is pregnant with her second child.

The Wedding Year star made her relationship with Kazee Instagram official in April. Us revealed in October 2018 that the two are dating.

Dewan gushed about her boyfriend via Instagram after her pregnancy news broke. “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” she wrote on September 24. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited about expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

Kazee raved about their impending arrival in a post of his own. “Well…the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!” he shared on Instagram. “I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude.”

Scroll to see more photos of the couple!