



Baby on board! Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her second child, her first with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, Us Weekly confirms.

The former World of Dance host, 38, welcomed her first child, Everly, now 6, in May 2013 with her estranged husband, Channing Tatum.

The actor, 39, who split from Dewan in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage, opened up about his baby girl’s birth that same month, telling Chelsea Handler, “I probably went to the bathroom four times [at the hospital] and had a crying fit. Like, I’m just like, ‘I don’t know what to do!’ There is a real reason why God did not give [guys] this ability to have babies. Because we would not be able to do it. You guys, I don’t know how you do it. It’s a real thing. It’s like National Geographic animal-style, for real. I don’t get it.”

The Magic Mike star added, “It’s like someone’s hurting, someone that you love, and you can’t do anything about it. You physically cannot help. Men are useless, but we are really useless during this. The baby’s gonna come out whether you’re there or not.”

The exes announced their divorce in April 2018, writing in an Instagram statement: “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Tatum is now dating Jessie J, while the Connecticut started seeing Kazee, 43. She and the Tony winner made their relationship Instagram official in April and took a Wyoming vacation with Everly last month.

