Home is where the heart is. Jenna Dewan’s Los Angeles house is “warm, calm [and] chic” and it’s partly thanks to input from her boyfriend Steve Kazee.

The Witches of East End alum, 39, teamed up with AllModern and designer Erin Fetherston to outfit her new Los Angeles rental with Kazee, 44, and managed to combine both of their personal styles in the process.

“Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste,” Dewan, who’s expecting her first child with the Broadway star, told the online retailer in an interview published on Tuesday, February 4. “I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes but we easily found a happy medium.”

The Connecticut native took fans inside her new pad, pointing out her favorite pieces from the online furniture store including a green velvet couch in the living room and the white outdoor couches that sit by her pool.

When it comes to what she looks for in the kid-friendly spaces of her home, the pregnant star, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, admitted that she has a few tips and tricks to making it work.

“Clean comfort is key,” she explained. “A great couch to lay on with the kiddos as well as comfortable chairs that are also easy to clean. Also, round edges on coffee tables help as well!”

The former World of Dance host isn’t ruling out more children in the future.

“This time around, people are asking me, ‘Are you done?’ Every time I go to say, ‘I’m done,’ I can’t say it, so it’s very interesting to me,” Dewan told Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez in a January episode of their “He Said, Ella Dijo” podcast. “I’m going, ‘Am I going to have another kid?’ I don’t know, I’ll leave it up to the universe.”

While she doesn’t know if her new residence will be for a family of four or more just yet, Dewan did enjoy working with the e-tailer on furnishing her home because of all of options she had to choose from.

“I love how they combine comfort and clean modern lines all together,” the Step Up actress said on Tuesday. “The colors and texture options are divine.”

Scroll through the gallery below for a look at Dewan’s stylish home. You can also shop her AllModern curated event here.