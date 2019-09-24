Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Life is better together! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are crazy about each other, and Us Weekly is taking a look back on their love story.

News of the Witches of East End alum’s romance with the Broadway star came in October 2018, six months after she and estranged husband Channing Tatum announced their split after nine years of marriage.

“We have something we would like to share … It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts,’” read a joint Instagram statement from Dewan and Tatum in April 2018. “So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.”

Us confirmed that Dewan — who shares daughter Everly with Tatum — was dating Kazee after the two were spotted kissing at the Casamigos Halloween party. Shortly after, the duo celebrated fall with friends at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride.

The former World of Dance host and the Tony Award winner began gushing over each other on social media the following month, and haven’t shied away from packing on the PDA.

In December 2018, Dewan proved she was a proud girlfriend while she and her mom, Nancy Lee Bursch, supported Kazee at his performance of Love Actually Live in Beverly Hills.

“Jenna was constantly pointing at Steve when he was on stage and she was clapping and laughing and whispering to people next to her,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. “She seemed to be having a total blast.”

After nearly a year of dating, Us confirmed in September 2019 that the couple are set to welcome their first child together.

Scroll down to take a look back at Dewan and Kazee’s relationship timeline!