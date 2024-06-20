Jenna Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, are officially outnumbered since the arrival of their second baby together.

Dewan, 43, and Kazee, 48, announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, June 20. “Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee,” the duo wrote, adding that the little one arrived on June 14. “From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍.”

Dewan hinted in an Instagram Story that Fleetwood Mac’s song “Rhiannon” inspired her baby girl’s name, sharing an audio clip of the classic track. She also shared a photo from a book of names that described Rhiannon as “the divine queen of faeries.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, a rep for Dewan added, “The entire family is thrilled and healthy.”

Dewan and Kazee are already the parents of son Callum, whom they welcomed in March 2020, one month after Kazee proposed. Dewan also shares daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Dewan announced her third pregnancy via Instagram in January. “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she captioned a video of her bare baby bump while sitting in a bathtub as Kazee played guitar beside her.

Shortly after sharing her happy news with the world, Dewan opened up about expecting again, revealing that she was already in her second trimester.

“I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see,” she told Romper at the time. “I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says, ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”

Dewan also praised Kazee for his parenting skills. “He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really … he’s just incredible,” she gushed. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dewan reflected on coparenting with Tatum, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2019. “It’s always a journey,” she explained. “It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

While Dewan acknowledged that spending time apart from Everly when she is with Tatum has been difficult, her blended family has adapted to the circumstances. “In the beginning, that was really tough,” she said. “And it was definitely hard on her in the beginning, too, but she’s gotten into a flow with that a lot more. But she loves Callum. She really adores him.”

As for her third pregnancy, Dewan soaked it all in as she expected it to be her final baby. “You don’t race to the end because this is the last time,” she said. “So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”