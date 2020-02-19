Taking the next step! Jenna Dewan confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee just days after Valentine’s Day — and the moment they shared couldn’t be sweeter.

The Flirty Dancing host, 39, and Broadway star, 44, both took to social media on Tuesday, February 18, to share the happy news. After making their exciting announcement, Dewan posted a heartwarming Instagram Story that gave a behind-the-scenes look at the exact moment Kazee got down on one knee.

“The moment,” she wrote across the candid photo, which showed her bringing her hands up toward her face in disbelief. The Once actor looked earnestly into his now-fiancée’s eyes, looking close to tears as he asked her to spend the rest of her life with him.

Before sharing the emotional snap of the couple’s big moment, Dewan reposted an Instagram Story from her friend Nikki Reed, who had a hand in helping Kazee plan the proposal.

“An honor to be a very small part of this special moment,” the Twilight actress, 31, wrote next to Dewan and Kazee’s engagement photo. “I love you both and all I can say is your love is pure magic.”

The Step Up star and Kazee, who began dating in October 2018, announced nearly one year later that they were expecting their first child together. Dewan also shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Shortly before sharing the news of her engagement to the Tony winner, Us Weekly confirmed that the Soundtrack star and Magic Mike actor, 39, had finalized their divorce nearly two years after their split. According to court documents obtained by Us, the former couple agreed to use an app called OurFamily Wizard to help organize their coparenting time with their daughter. Tatum, for his part, has been linked to singer Jessie J since October 2018.

Dewan officially dropped Tatum’s last name earlier this month, a few weeks after the pregnant dancer spilled to Us and other reporters about how Everly is getting ready to be a big sister.

“She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,'” she teased in January. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night, could she get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song … She’s taking it very seriously.”