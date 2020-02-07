What’s in a name? Jenna Dewan filed emergency legal documents to drop Tatum from her name on Friday, February 7, according to The Blast. The name change request comes nearly two years after she and ex-husband Channing Tatum announced their split.

Dewan, 39, and Tatum, also 39, met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and tied the knot in July 2009. The Soundtrack actress announced their split in April 2018. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

In the Instagram statement, Dewan pledged that she and Tatum were “still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” their daughter, now 6.

The Flirty Dancing host moved on with Broadway actor Steve Kazee in October 2018, and the couple is currently expecting their first child together.

Tatum, meanwhile, got together with singer Jessie J around the same time, and the duo recently reunited after a brief split.

The two couples seemed to clash on social media in late January after Tatum shaded Dewan in a comment. “Ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess,” the Magic Mike star wrote on January 24. “And yeah that includes my ex.”

Kazee, 44, seemingly clapped back at Tatum via Instagram the following day, posting a GIF of Will Ferrell saying, “Watch your mouth,” according to E! News. In his caption, the Tony winner wrote, “That reckless talk bruh …”

Jessie J, 31, supported Tatum on Instagram that same day. “I love you so much baby @channingtatum,” the pop star wrote. “The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

