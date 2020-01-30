Jenna Dewan is in the final stretch of her pregnancy — and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, is getting ready to welcome their first child together.

The Tony winner, 44, read The New Father: A Dad’s Guide to the First Year by Armin A. Brott on the actress’ Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 29. While reading, the Kentucky native watched Netflix’s Cheer.

“Steve discovers Cheer on Netflix. A short film,” the Broadway star captioned the social media upload. While Kazee was bored at first, texting and reading, he slowly started getting more invested in the new show.

After asking, “What’s this?” and “What happened? She fell?” the dad-to-be put his things away and gave his full attention to yelling at the TV. “How do you not put Jerry [Harris] on the mat?” he asked Dewan, 39, loudly, clapping his hands for emphasis. “Put Jerry on the mat! Put him on the mat!”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that the Flirty Dancing host is pregnant with her second child. (The Connecticut native shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.)

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” the former World of Dance host captioned her Instagram reveal. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited about expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

The following month, Kazee told Us exclusively how anxious he was about becoming a first-time father. “I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the actor told Us in October. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond,” he revealed. “We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

Kazee went on to gush about the “glowing” pregnant star, telling Us, “She’s incredible.”

Us confirmed in October 2018 that he and Dewan were dating. The news came six months after the Supergirl alum and Tatum, 39, announced their split following eight years of marriage.