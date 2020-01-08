Trusting the process! Flirty Dancing is all about an unconventional way of finding love, but host Jenna Dewan completely believes that the process can work? Her reasoning? As a dancer, she gets it.

“The amount of times I’ve danced with a partner on the dance floor and you feel something. For some people, you feel something, some people you don’t,” Dewan, 39, explained to Us Weekly exclusively at Fox’s TCA All-Star Party on Tuesday, January 7. “The first time you touch each other’s arms or hands or you look into each other’s eyes, it’s there or it’s not. For the dance, if it’s there, it really accelerates them.”

In the series, contestants learn their side of a dance routine. They then can do the dance with two different partners. Whoever they feel a connection with — without speaking — they can choose to go on a second date with.

For the Soundtrack actress, she was presently surprised when she began filming the show. The contestants were really there for the right reasons.

“I was so surprised that the people we were finding to come on our show were so genuine and really wonderful people looking for deep love,” the former World of Dance host explained. “Then I was surprised by how much they embraced learning the dance. The moment they did the dances was as nerve-wracking and exciting and exhilarating as it appears on TV. It’s authentic as it gets.”

Dewan is currently balancing multiple projects in both her personal life and professional life. She shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum and is pregnant with her second child, her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

However, her secret to doing so much is simple: Take on things you love.

“Family, Everly, all of that is first priority for me and then I kind of work everything else around that,” she shared. “But you’ve gotta say no, a lot. Only say yes to the things that really light you up.”

Flirty Dancing airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.