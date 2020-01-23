Channing-Tatum-and-Jessie-J-Are-Back-Together-1-Month-After-Split-News

A second shot. Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple’s reconciliation comes one month after Us broke the news that they had called it quits on their yearlong romance. At the time, an insider revealed, “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago. They are still really close and still good friends.”

Another source told Us exclusively in December that the Magic Mike star, 39, was on the celebrity dating app Raya in the wake of his split from the “Bang Bang” singer, 31. His profile read, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” alongside a shrug emoji. His profile song was “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo.

Tatum and Jessie (real name Jessica Ellen Cornish) sparked rumors that they had rekindled their flame after In Touch Weekly reported they were spotted shopping together at Restoration Hardware in Santa Monica on January 12 with his 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Us exclusively reported in October 2018 that the actor and the former The Voice UK coach had been quietly seeing each other for a couple months. As their romance continued to heat up, the pair supported each other at several work events. Tatum attended many of Jessie’s concerts, and she cheered him on at the opening night of London’s Magic Mike show.

Tatum and Jessie got together after he and Dewan, 39, announced in April 2018 that they had separated. The spouses of nine years said in a joint statement at the time that they were “still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents” to Everly.

The former World of Dance host filed for divorce from the She’s the Man star that October, and they were declared legally single in November 2019. They have yet to finalize their divorce, however.

As Tatum moved on with Jessie, Dewan started dating Tony winner Steve Kazee in October 2018. She is now expecting their first child together.

