Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split After More Than 1 Year Together





Channing Tatum is back on the market. The Magic Mike star and Jessie J have called it quits, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” one source reveals. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Tatum, 39, and the “Bang Bang” singer, 31, had been quietly dating for a couple of months. “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” a source said at the time.

The pair were very supportive of each other throughout their relationship. The actor attended many of Jessie’s concerts, while she cheered him on at the opening night of London’s Magic Mike show in November 2018. Tatum gushed over the former The Voice UK coach for the first time publicly later that month, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post, “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

As their romance continued to heat up, Tatum and Jessie shared several tributes to each other via Instagram. In May, he made headlines for uploading a fully nude picture of himself, with only his hands covering his manhood. “I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” he captioned the NSFW snap, using the entertainer’s real name. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again.”

Jessie was very candid about her personal life while dating the Dear John actor. She responded to several fans who compared her looks to Tatum’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, and also spoke openly about her inability to have children.

Tatum and Jessie’s romance sparked after his split from Dewan, 39. The former spouses, who share 6-year-old daughter Everly, announced their separation in April 2018 after nine years of marriage, saying in a joint statement that they “are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents.”

The former World of Dance host filed for divorce from the 21 Jump Street star that October, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They were declared legally single this November, although their court battle is still underway. Tatum admitted in recent legal documents that he and Dewan “have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter.”

Dewan has been dating Tony-winning Broadway star Steve Kazee since October 2018. She is pregnant with their first child together.

Us Weekly has reached out to Tatum and Jessie’s reps for comment.

With reporting by Brody Brown