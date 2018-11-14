Fans may be debating whether or not Jenna Dewan and Jessie J look alike in the dancer’s Instagram comments, but Dewan has nothing but good vibes to send her ex Channing Tatum’s way.

“FIRST OF ALL….whenever I hear of the ‘striking resemblance’ w/ Jessie J to Jenna Dewan ..my only thoughts are ummmmm no,” one user wrote on Dewan’s post from the Baby2Baby gala on Sunday, November 11. “Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you…to an absolute outsider from a small town you are doing it seemlessly (sic).”

The 37-year-old Resident star then replied: “positive vibes all the way,” adding a kissy face emoji.

Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum, 38, on October 26, six months after they announced their separation. The exes share 5-year-old daughter Everly. After Us Weekly broke the news last month that Tatum is dating Jessie J, some social media users pointed out the physical similarities between the “Bang Bang” singer and Dewan, including their blunt bob brunette haircuts.

While Tatum has yet to respond to fans who think he has “a type,” the Lucky Logan actor publicly gushed about Jessie J for the first time on Tuesday, November 13.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he captioned a photo from Jessie J’s London concert. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Tatum also shared a clip of his girlfriend performing on his Instagram Story, writing, “She went off tonight! #RoseTour.”

The “Domino” songstress, who supported Tatum at the opening of his Magic Mike show in London on Saturday, November 10, also got personal in front of her new man — and thousands of fans — during Tuesday’s show.

“I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children,” Jessie J said before performing “Four Letter Word” from her 2018 album R.O.S.E. “I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in the moment when it gets really hard,” the London native explained. “So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”

Dewan, meanwhile, packed on the PDA with her new boyfriend, Tony winner Steve Kazee, during an outing in Palm Springs, California, earlier this month.

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!