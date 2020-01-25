Making a statement. Channing Tatum doesn’t think anyone compares to his girlfriend, Jessie J — including his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

The Magic Mike star, 39, went Instagram official with Jessie, 31, on Friday, January 24, for the first time since the couple reunited after a brief split.

“Jenna looks better with you,” one user commented on the picture, which prompted Tatum to reply, “hey Alex I don’t usually address s–t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as the rest of them.”

Tatum continued on that he wouldn’t tolerate hatred on his Instagram page and only wanted people who would “support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is.”

The 21 Jump Street star added, “And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

Tatum clarified his comments about Dewan, 39, a few hours later explaining why he didn’t like people comparing Jessie to his ex-wife.

“And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s–t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else,” he wrote. “Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the be holder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s–t to start s–t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

Later that night, Tatum and Jessie attended the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony in Los Angeles. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the couple walked in together “looking so in love.”

Jessie was “in a great mood and being super playful” as she showed off the back of her dress for the cameras on the red carpet. Tatum, meanwhile “laughed every time she does this” and “couldn’t take his eyes off her.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, January 23, that the “Domino” singer and Tatum were officially back together one month after Us broke the news that the couple called it quits after one year of dating.

A source told Us in December, “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago. They are still really close and still good friends.”

The couple sparked speculation that they were back together on January 12 after they were spotted shopping together at Restoration Hardware in Santa Monica with his 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with Dewan.

Tatum and the Flirty Dancing host married in 2009 before she filed for divorce from Tatum in October 2018. Although the divorce has not yet been finalized, the pair were declared legally single in November 2019.

Dewan, for her part, was first linked to her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, in October 2018. The couple are expecting their first child together.

Scroll through to see more photos of Tatum and Jessie’s night out.