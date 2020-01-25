Protective partners. Jessie J and Steve Kazee both spoke out in support of their significant others on Saturday, January 25, after Channing Tatum made headlines for his comments about ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The “Bang Bang” singer, 31, shared her love for Tatum, 39, with a sentimental Instagram post after the Magic Mike actor, AGE, argued that nobody was “more stunning and beautiful to look at… than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex.”

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” Jessie wrote alongside a video of herself and Tatum sharing a smooch. “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters ❤️.”

The “Laserlight” songstress also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps, including red carpet photos and PDA videos, of the couple’s outing at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, January 24. “Happiness, happiness, happiness,” Jessie captioned one of the pics.

Kazee, 44, meanwhile took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to defend Dewan, 39, who is pregnant with their first child together. The Tony award winner shared a gif of Will Ferrell saying the words, “Watch your mouth,” according to E! News. Kazee added his own caption to the photo, writing “That reckless talk bruh…”

Jessie and Kazee’s comments come one day after Tatum responded to an Instagram user who compared Dewan and Jessie. The Jump Street 21 actor posted a photo of himself and the “Nobody’s Perfect” singer for the first time since their split on Friday.

“Jenna looks better with you,” the troll commented on the photo, to which Tatum replied, “hey Alex I don’t usually address s–t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as the rest of them.”

The Step Up star went on to share that he only wants to interact with followers who are positive and “support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is.”

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” he continued. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

Tatum later clarified his comment, explaining that “Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no [one] is more beautiful or better than anyone else.”

He concluded, “Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the be holder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s–t to start s–t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

Tatum and Dewan pulled the plug on their marriage in October 2018 after nearly 10 years together. While their divorce has yet to finalized, both parties were declared legally single in November 2019. The exes share 6-year-old daughter Everly.

Dewan has since moved on with Kazee, who she began dating in October 2018. Tatum was first linked to Jessie that same month.