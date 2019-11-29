



A family affair! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee posed for adorable pictures while celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 28.

“The journey to get a good group picture though,” the former World of Dance host, 38, captioned a slideshow of Instagram shots. “Grateful for so much today. Happy thanksgiving everyone!!!”

In the social media upload, the dancer showed off her baby bump in a ruffled white dress while holding her and Channing Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly. In the final photo, Kazee, 44, cradled her budding belly.

The actress shared her Thanksgiving plans with Us Weekly earlier this month, explaining, “We generally do a big get-together with the family and a big potluck situation where everyone brings something to eat. We are going to go to my dad’s this year. We pick a different location every year, so we’re gonna be in Santa Barbara at my dad’s, so we’ll have a big get-together of family fun.”

Us confirmed in October 2018 that Dewan had started dating the Tony winner after splitting from Tatum, 39, in April of that same year. Nearly one year later, news broke that the new couple are expecting their first child together.

“I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Broadway star told Us exclusively in October. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond, We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

Everly is “excited,” the Gracefully You author revealed to Us that same month. “She’s owning this so much. She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, ‘Did you know I’m going to be a big sister?’”

While she awaits her baby-to-be’s arrival, Dewan is focusing on coparenting Everly with the Magic Mike star. He filed documents to request a set schedule with the little one on Monday, November 25.

“Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly,” the actor wrote at the time. “I think it would be beneficial for us to work with a coparenting counselor to help assist us with such scheduling related matters, so that we can more easily schedule our work and other commitments, and avoid any confusion or conflict regarding the same.”

The Alabama native explained that this could “establish clear and specific orders regarding our holiday and travel schedule and other custody related matters.”