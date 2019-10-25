



Jenna Dewan ’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly, is ready for a baby brother or sister!

“[She’s] so excited,” the pregnant former World of Dance host, 38, told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 24, at a Mamarazzi hosted by The MOMS and Hatchimals by Spin Master at Gerber Group’s Mr. Purple on Manhattan’s Lower East side. “She’s owning this so much. She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, ‘Did you know I’m going to be a big sister?’ She’s so happy. I knew she’d be excited.”

The little one, who Dewan welcomed with her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, in 2013, even “loves the app that tells you the size of the baby,” the dancer revealed.

She and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, announced last month that they are expecting their first child together. “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” Dewan captioned her September baby bump reveal. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together.”

When Everly found out, “she started crying,” the Connecticut native said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month. “We told her the news and I knew she’d be happy because she’s been asking for this,” Dewan explained. “[She said], ‘This is the best day of my life.’”

The Gracefully You author admitted that her daughter even pulls her shirt up in public. “It’s something I have to work on with her,” the Step Up star said. “Everywhere we go, she’s like, ‘There’s a baby in this belly … Don’t you want to touch it?’ She’s so proud.”

As for Kazee, 43, the Tony winner told Us exclusively that he’s “as nervous as can be” about becoming a father. “I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” he told Us. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin