Glowing and gorgeous! Pregnant Jenna Dewan bared it all in her nude maternity shoot ahead of baby No. 2.

“Somehow we ended the shoot naked, but I couldn’t be happier,” the Flirty Dancing host, 39, captioned a Friday, January 31, Instagram upload. “When the divine and magical @elizabethmessina comes over and captures one of the most magical times in your life.”

The actress went on to share more pictures, blaming the fact that she couldn’t stop posting on her “hormones.” She rocked lacy lingerie in the photos, posed in a bathtub and cuddled up to her boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

The couple announced in September that they are expecting their first child together. The former World of Dance host already shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

The Connecticut native gave a sneak peek of her maternity shoot in January, writing on her Instagram Story: “Anything for the shot.”

The Tony winner, 44, shared a behind-the-scenes picture of his own, captioned, “Things you get used to living with @jennadewan.”

That same month, Dewan compared her “dream” first pregnancy to her second, noting that everything is “happening faster” this time around. “I’m swelling faster,” the Gracefully You author said during a Kelly Clarkson Show appearance. “I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It’s different.”

The pregnant star also has her “excited” daughter at home awaiting the little one’s arrival. “She’s owning this so much,” Dewan told Us in October. “She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, ‘Did you know I’m going to be a big sister?’ She’s so happy. I knew she’d be excited.”

Everly even “loves the app that tells you the size of the baby,” the dancer went on to tell Us.

Dewan and Tatum, 39, announced their split in October 2018. Six months later, Us broke the news that the Soundtrack star is dating Kazee. The Magic Mike actor has moved on as well with “Price Tag” singer Jessie J.

