It’s official. Nearly two years after announcing their split, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have finalized their divorce, Us Weekly confirms.

According to the court documents obtained by Us, Dewan, 39, and Tatum, also 39, signed the paperwork on January 14. The judge made their split official on February 11. The former couple, who share 6-year-old daughter Everly, agreed to use OurFamily Wizard, an app designed to help divorced parents communicate, to raise their daughter together.

The Soundtrack star and the Magic Mike actor also finalized their custody agreement for Everly. Per the paperwork, the child will split her time with Tatum and Dewan during the week and alternate weekends at her parents’ respective houses. The exes have appointed a parenting coordinator for any changes in their schedule.

Tatum and Dewan even worked out all future holidays with Everly by splitting Halloween, Easter and Thanksgiving by odd and even years. The duo plan to equally divide their daughter’s winter break and attempt to celebrate her birthdays together.

“Unless the parties agree to spend time on the minor child’s birthday together for a joint celebration, each party shall be entitled to spend time with the minor child on her birthday every year,” the docs state. “The parties shall use their best efforts to include the other parent in any planned birthday party for the minor child.”

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 after nine years of marriage. The dancer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, officially dropped Tatum’s last name earlier this month.

While Dewan called herself “the luckiest girl alive” to be with Kazee earlier this month, Tatum is dating singer Jessie J. Us broke the news of the twosome’s romance in October 2018. After a brief split in December 2019, they were back on one month later. Not long after their reunion, the Dear John actor made headlines when he clapped back at a troll who suggested that Dewan looks “better” with him than Jessie.

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” Tatum quipped back. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

He later tired to clarify his comments, writing, “Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no [one] is more beautiful or better than anyone else.”