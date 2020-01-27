Back on and better than ever. Channing Tatum and Jessie J only had eyes for each other at Republic Records Grammys afterparty on Sunday, January 26.

“At one point Channing and Jessie stood facing each other and shared a kiss,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively about the FIJI Water x Republic Records Grammy afterparty. “They appeared carefree and not worried about showing affection.”

Days before the 2020 Grammys, Us confirmed that Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, were back together one month after calling it quits. The twosome, who were first linked in October 2018, didn’t waste any time making headlines following their reunion. The Magic Mike star clapped back at a troll who suggested that his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, looks “better” with him on Friday, January 24, via Instagram.

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” Tatum quipped back. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

Before turning off the comments section on the post, the actor tried to clarify his comments about Dewan, with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter Everly.

“Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no [one] is more beautiful or better than anyone else,” he wrote. “Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the be holder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s–t to start s–t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

Tatum and Dewan, 39, announced their separation in April 2018 after nine years of marriage. The World of Dance host subsequently moved on from Tatum with Steve Kazee. The Tony winner, 44, defended Dewan, who is pregnant with the pair’s first child, on Friday, by sharing a since-deleted GIF of Will Ferrell saying the words, “Watch your mouth.”

Kazee added his own caption to the meme, writing “That reckless talk bruh…”

Earlier on Friday, The Blast reported that Tatum and Dewan settled on 50/50 joint custody of their daughter.

Scroll through to see the photos of Tatum and Jessie’s night out: