Big sister-to-be! Pregnant Jenna Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly, is already getting ready for her newborn sibling’s arrival.

“She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’” the Flirty Dancing host, 39, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the FOX Winter All-Star Party during the Television Critics’ Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, January 7. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night, could she get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song? And I was like, ‘That is so sweet.’”

The Soundtrack star, who shares Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, went on to say that not only is their daughter “excited,” but “she’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister.” Dewan explained, “She’s taking it very seriously.”

News broke in September that the Gracefully You author and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together. “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” the Connecticut native captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

The actress’ second pregnancy has been moving “faster” than her first, she told Us on Tuesday. “I was more nauseous. I was more swollen,” Dewan said. “I’ve definitely been in heels 90 percent of my pregnancy as I was filming the entire time, so I’ve gotten used to that. … So it’s a little different, but I’m doing pretty good.”

The former World of Dance host became a mom in 2013 and split from Tatum, 39, in April 2018. Six months after the former couple announced their breakup, Us confirmed that Dewan was dating Kazee, 44.

“I think it’s important to connect on a deep level with somebody and to feel taken care of while also taking care of somebody. I like the idea of wanting to care for somebody while they care for you,” Dewan told Us of her relationship on Tuesday. “It should be an equal give and take.”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne