Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are Engaged: See the Ring

A baby — and a ring! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged, the couple announced on Tuesday, February 18.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” Dewan, 39, captioned a photo of the pair kissing via Instagram. In the snap, his hand is on her face and her left hand is covering his. On her ring finger is a large diamond ring.

The Tony Award winner, 44, posted the same photo. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” he captioned the still, quoting “Let It Breathe,” a song by Water Liars. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

The pair, who began dating in October 2018, announced in September 2019 that they are expecting their first child together. The Soundtrack star also shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Last month, Dewan opened up about expanding her family and how her daughter is handling the pregnancy.

“She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’” she told Us Weekly and other reporters in January. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night, could she get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song? And I was like, ‘That is so sweet.’”

Hours before the engagement announcement, news broke that Dewan and Tatum, 39, had officially finalized their divorce on January 14. Additionally, they agreed to use an app, OurFamily Wizard, to help with coparenting.

Per the paperwork obtained by Us, Everly will split her time during the week and alternate weekends at her parents’ respective houses. The former costars also have a parenting coordinator if there are schedule changes.