Jenna Dewan is pregnant with baby No. 3, which will be her and Steve Kazee’s second child together.

“Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” Dewan, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 17, sharing a video of her bare baby bump while in the bathtub.

In the footage, a fully dressed Kazee, 48, played the guitar beside the tub.

Dewan subsequently told Romper that she is in her second trimester. “I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see,” Dewan quipped. “I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”

Dewan became a mom in May 2013 when she and her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, welcomed their daughter, Everly, now 10. Following their April 2018 split, Tatum, 43, moved on with Jessie J and Zoe Kravitz, respectively, while Dewan began dating Kazee.

Dewan and Kazee announced in September 2019 that they were expecting their first baby together. “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” Dewan wrote via Instagram at the time. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together.”

Kazee praised Dewan’s daughter in his reveal at the time, referring to her as the “greatest gift” of his life. “Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it,” the Broadway star wrote via Instagram. “I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her, and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child. I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”

By the time son Callum arrived six months later, his parents were engaged. Kazee proposed to Dewan during her February 2020 baby shower, and the she gushed via Instagram at the time: “A lifetime to grow and love with you. You have my heart.”

The couple have not rushed wedding plans.

“My family’s like, ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise, we’re getting there,” Dewan exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy.”