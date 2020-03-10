Everly is officially a big sister! Jenna Dewan gave birth to baby No. 2 on Friday, March 6, her first with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan, 39, captioned her Instagram reveal on Tuesday, March 10. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Kazee, 44, added with a post of his own: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

The Flirty Dancing host announced in September that she and the Tony winner had a little one on the way. Dewan already shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

“I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!” Kazee captioned a baby bump photo of the actress at the time. “I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding.”

The following month, the Broadway star admitted to Us Weekly exclusively that he was “nervous” about becoming a father. “I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Kentucky native said. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

As for Everly, Dewan and Tatum’s little one was over the moon when she found out she had a baby brother or sister on the way.

“[She’s] so excited,” the former World of Dance host told Us exclusively in October. “She’s owning this so much. She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, ‘Did you know I’m going to be a big sister?’ She’s so happy. I knew she’d be excited.”

Dewan and the Magic Mike star, 39, welcomed Everly in 2013. The former couple announced their split in April 2018. The actress and Kazee got engaged in February.