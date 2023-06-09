A work in progress. When it comes to wedding planning with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan revealed they’re taking things one day at a time.

“My family’s like, ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise, we’re getting there,” the Step Up star, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly while chatting about her partnership with Mother’s Cookies. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy.”

Us confirmed in October 2018 that Dewan and the Broadway star, 47, were dating following her split from ex-husband Channing Tatum — with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Everly — earlier that year. The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in September 2019 and announced their engagement the following February. Their son, Callum, now 3, was born in March 2020.

Despite some initial hesitation about her children’s nearly seven-year age gap, the Witches of East End alum said her kids are as close as can be. “She’s really protective of him. He’s like in awe of her. He thinks she’s the funniest, greatest thing that ever lived,” Dewan told Us.

Thanks to Mother’s Cookie’s Stop and Taste the Frosting campaign — which is dedicated to helping parenting appreciate life’s smaller moments — the family of four have kicked off their summer by spending time together in the kitchen.

“Life is busy. Kids are busy. They have so many activities. I’m busy working and mothering and all this,” Dewan explained. “Finding and creating the space just to say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do cookies for an hour’ or we’re gonna — for Evie, [it] used to be go outside and make a fairy house — or we’re gonna do something that is slowing us down, it’s intentional. But I’m open to however it ends up looking.”

The Supergirl alum went on to note that Kazee is “the best cook in the family,” as well as the “best baker.” She continued: “He makes some incredible cakes and he’s made a pie before. That was wild. Quarantine was really fun in a lot of ways ‘cus he was super big in the kitchen and working on a lot of things. So yeah, we discovered that he was the best cook.”

Outside of her family life, Dewan’s got her hands full with her production company, Everheart Productions. “I have a lot of things in production with my production company, a lot of development and some books that we’re adapting and some stories we’re adapting,” the Soundtrack alum teased. “I do have a production deal with Lifetime which was really, actually fun. I think they’re so supportive of women and us moving in the different aspects of this business.”

The dancer is also set to return as Bailey Nune in the upcoming sixth season of The Rookie — which wrapped up its fifth season last month. “I can’t wait to see what they have in store for Bailey,” Dewan told Us. “She’s always getting into some sort of fun, something that creates me to be in my stunt girl mode, which I love doing.”

While waiting for filming to begin on the Fox drama series’ new season, the Wedding Year star will be celebrating National Frosted Cookie Day — a holiday declared by Mother’s Cookies as a part of their Stop and Taste the Frosting campaign — with her kids on Saturday, June 10.

“I will be making something with them,” Dewan noted. “We cupcakes and we did cookies for the end of school year celebration. But now I’m thinking for June 10th, I’m gonna maybe do the Rice Crispy treats and add in the Mother’s animals cookies in there.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi