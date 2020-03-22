Bonding with her boy! Jenna Dewan welcomed her and Steve Kazee’s son, Callum, on March 6, 2020, and has been sharing sweet photos of the little one ever since.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the Flirty Dancing host captioned her infant’s Instagram debut four days after his birth. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Kazee added with a post of his own at the time: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

He went on to explain the meaning behind the little one’s name on Instagram, writing, “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the Tony winner and Dewan were dating following her split from Channing Tatum. (She and the Magic Mike star previously welcomed their daughter, Everly, in 2013).

The couple announced their pregnancy news in September 2019, and the Broadway star was worried about becoming a father, he told Us exclusively the following month.

“I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Kentucky native told Us at the time. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

Kazee proposed to the Connecticut native in February 2020 during her baby shower. “A lifetime to love and grow with you,” she captioned their Instagram reveal. “You have my heart.”

