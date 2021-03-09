Callum is going places! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s 12-month-old son took his first steps on Sunday, March 7.

“This is 1!!” the Broadway star, 45, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Well, it was one hell of a year. I don’t what we would have done without you, bub. Every day I wake up and thank the stars that they sent you to us. What an absolute blessing. Your smiles light up the darkest of days and your eyes hold in them all the love we ever need to keep going. The best child and the best sibling that we could have ever wished for you. Here’s to many more years to share! Love you star baby!”

The Kentucky native told his followers to “scroll through” his at-home party pics “to see the gift Callum decided to give us at the end of the day.”

In the clip, Kazee told the little one: “Ready? Walk to Mama. Walk to Mama.”

As Dewan, 40, held her hands out and snapped her fingers, the toddler took a few steps before falling into her arms. “Exceptional!” the Flirty Dancing host’s 7-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, repeated from behind the camera.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in March 2020. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the actress captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Kazee added with a post of his own: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

The Tony winner proposed to Dewan one month prior to their infant’s arrival. “When you wake in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” the groom-to-be wrote via Instagram in February 2020. “When you wake in the morning, I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Kazee previously dated actress Megan Hilty from 2005 to 2012 before he began his relationship with Dewan in 2018. As for the former World of Dance host, she was married to Tatum, 40, from 2009 to 2018. They finalized their divorce in January 2020.