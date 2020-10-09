Look at them go! Celebrity parents, from Chrissy Teigen to Diane Kruger, have captured their children’s first steps on video.

The Cravings cookbook author shared an Instagram Story video of her and John Legend’s son, Miles, walking in July 2019.

“I think I just got his first real steps,” the Bring the Funny judge captioned the clip. “Good job!” she could be heard gushing from behind the camera while her toddler walked to her with a toy car in his hand. “You took a step! Good job. Go walk, go walk.”

At the time, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model had been teasing her youngest child’s walking progress for a month. She posted a picture of Miles standing up with the help of a table in June 2019, writing, “Soon!!!”

Legend exclusively told Us Weekly that same month that the little one would be on the move “any day now.” The EGOT winner explained, “He’s, like, flirting with it every day, but he hasn’t fully taken a step on his own.”

The “All of Me” singer hoped that his son could soon join in his favorite activity with his and Teigen’s daughter, Luna — dancing! “Luna loves to dance,” the Voice coach gushed to Us the time. “We play music all the time. We have like dancing time in our little dining room with the record player in here. She loves that. I love that. It’s a lot of fun. Bonding through music is definitely big.”

As for Kruger, the actress posted a video of her and Norman Reedus’ daughter “pounding the pavement” in January 2020. “Baby girl don’t grown up so fast,” she captioned footage of the toddler walking shakily on sidewalk while holding a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal.

The Walking Dead star commented at the time: “Love you both.”

Us confirmed in November 2018 that the couple had welcomed their first child together. (The actor is also the father of his and Helena Christensen‘s son, Mingus.)

Within a year, their new arrival was talking. “She says Papa and Dada,” the Ride With Norman Reedus star told Us exclusively in October 2019. “She’s just started saying mamamamama. [My name] is probably just easier to say, but I’m going to take it that it’s all about me.”

Watch the video above to see more celebrities cheering on their first-time walkers, from Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert to Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma.