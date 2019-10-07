



Picking favorites? Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger’s 11-month-old daughter is starting to talk to her parents.

“She says Papa and Dada,” the actor, 50, proudly told Us Weekly exclusively at the PaleyFest NY: The Walking Dead event on Saturday, October 5. “She’s just started saying mamamamama.”

Even though the Ride With Norman Reedus star thinks his name was first because “it’s probably just easier to say,” he told Us, “I’m going to take it that it’s all about me.”

News broke in November 2018 that the Florida native and the actress, 43, welcomed their little one. Reedus, who already shares 20-year-old son, Mingus, with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen, admitted that it hasn’t been “easy” filming the AMC show while raising his young daughter.

“Of course I see her,” he told Us on Saturday. “I have jelly on me from this morning, but it’s a hard schedule even without a baby.”

Kruger gushed over the Walking Dead star’s special bond with their baby girl in April, telling Us exclusively, “He just looks at her with unconditional love. I wish he looked at me like that! He’s just very great with her.”

Reedus is also a great parenting partner, the Welcome to Marwen star told PorterEdit in January. “He’s so calm, and he teaches me a lot because he’s done it before,” the former model said of her boyfriend at the time. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”

Kruger is glad she waited until later in life to have her first child. “I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time,” Kruger told the outlet. “I was too selfish. But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”

The pair met in 2015 while costarring in Sky.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

