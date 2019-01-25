Diane Kruger is happy that she started a family with her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, at age 42. The actress, who welcomed her daughter in November 2018, opened up in a new interview about waiting to have a baby until later in life.

“I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time,” Kruger admitted to PorterEdit in a cover story published on Friday, January 25. “I was too selfish. But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”

That person came in 2015. The former model and Reedus, 50, costarred in Sky and were spotted coupled up the next year. Fast forward to 2019, and they’re now a family of three.

Their baby girl is the Welcome to Marwen actress’ first child and her boyfriend’s second. The Walking Dead actor welcomed his son, Mingus, in 1999 with ex Helena Christensen. His experience as a parent has been a huge help in the first months with his newborn with Kruger.

“He’s so calm, and he teaches me a lot because he’s done it before,” she told the publication. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”

The couple have kept their baby girl out of the public eye so far, only sharing a close-up shot of their daughter’s hand in December. They also have yet to reveal the little one’s name.

When Kruger noticed pictures of her daughter had surfaced online earlier this month, she pleaded with fans to stop sharing the shots. “While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” the actress wrote on Instagram at the time.

