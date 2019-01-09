A distraught Diane Kruger took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 8, after she learned unauthorized photos were circulating of her daughter, whom she welcomed in November with boyfriend Norman Reedus.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter,” Kruger, 42, wrote. “These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby.”

Kruger noted that she and the Walking Dead actor, 50, want their little girl to grow up in privacy and safety.” The Welcome to Marwen actress then pleaded with people to stop sharing the images.

“Whoever has already posted them, please take them down,” the Germany native begged. “Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child.”

The couple, who began dating in March 2017, have not revealed their daughter’s name to the public. Reedus is also dad of 19-year-old son Mingus with his ex Helena Christensen. (He and the model dated from 1998 to 2003 and remain friends.)

An insider opened up to Us Weekly in May about Kruger and Reedus’ relationship and how they “complement one another.” While Kruger is “so buttoned up and put together,” the former Prada model is “rough around the edges.”

The insider gushed that Reedus is a catch. “Norman is the best guy ever and would do anything for a friend,” the source told Us. “He takes care of people and is there in a second if anyone needs him.”

